SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Lake-effect snowfall causing poor visibility and slick roads slowed travel in parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Saturday covering communities in the South Bend, Indiana, area near Lake Michigan. The weather service reported up to 6 inches of snow by mid-afternoon near Benton Harbor, Michigan, and LaPorte, Indiana, with totals perhaps reaching 9 inches by Sunday morning.

The LaPorte County, Indiana, sheriff’s department says it responded to at least 10 crashes and several slide-offs Saturday. Traffic on the Indiana Toll Road was backed up near South Bend after a semitrailer went off the highway and landed on its side. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.