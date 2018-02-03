LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — A Lake Delton firefighter is in stable condition after being struck while assisting with a fatal crash on Interstate 90/94.
Sauk County officials say the firefighter was injured around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 12 overpass.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 54-year-old Montello woman was killed in the initial crash, which happened around 8 a.m. when her car spun out while entering the freeway and was hit by another car.
Delton fire officials say a 29-year-old firefighter from Baraboo was standing outside a fire truck when he was struck by another motorist who lost control on the snowy highway. He was taken to St. Clare Hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Names were not immediately released.