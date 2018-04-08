CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Judges in northwestern Indiana’s Lake County are seeking money to hire new staffers they say are needed to help shift to a new online filing system.

Most of Indiana’s 92 counties already use the Odyssey case management system that provides online updates on court cases.

The Post-Tribune reports that several judges asked the Lake County Council last week for money to hire new staffers to help with the online transition.

Judge Julie Cantrell says that work has been “overwhelming.” She says that without help Odyssey could reduce the volume of cases most judges handle due to the work needed to load filings and updates as courts are in session.

Council attorney Ray Szarmach says Odyssey has been unwieldy for counties that handle a fraction of heavily populated Lake County’s cases.

