CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Court officials in northwestern Indiana’s Lake County plan to switch next month to an online filing system that’s already used by nearly three-quarters of Indiana’s counties.

Lake County’s circuit and superior courts will switch May 21 to the Odyssey case management system that’s supported by the Indiana Supreme Court. Courts in 65 of Indiana’s 92 counties currently use that state-funded system.

Mark Pearman is executive director of Lake County’s Data Processing Department. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the state is providing the county with the Odyssey software at no cost.

Pearman says that in August, new cases filed with the Lake County Clerk’s Office will be scanned into the Odyssey system. The county’s court system is scheduled to switch to a completely paperless record system in January.

