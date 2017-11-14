WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The sheriff of a northern Illinois county is putting more of his deputies on the roads to keep an eye out for drunken drivers in the days before and after Thanksgiving Day.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran Jr. says in a news release that’s because the holiday is becoming one of the “biggest drinking days of the year” and can be one of the deadliest times of year on the roads.

He says the additional patrols will be on the roads from Nov. 17 through Nov. 27 to make sure motorists get to and from their destinations safely.

He says a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Administration is funding the effort that’s being administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.