MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist who studies lake sturgeon in Lake Champlain and some of its tributaries says the fish species appears to be doing better, but still needs protection.

The environmental group the Center for Biological Diversity asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday to list the lake sturgeon as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Vermont Biologist Chet Mackenzie says that in recent years the sturgeon, which can reach 8 feet and weigh up to 300 pounds, have become easier to find in Lake Champlain. He’s hearing from more anglers who catch them accidentally.

Historically, lake sturgeon could be found in the waters of 23 states around the Great Lakes, the Mississippi River, and in the St. Lawrence River basin.