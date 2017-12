WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Lake Andes man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Charles Mix County.

The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Melvin Hopkins Sr. was driving a car that failed to stop at a rural intersection north of Wagner and collided with a pickup truck about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver wasn’t hurt.