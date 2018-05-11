SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Laguna Pueblo has received funding from the Bureau of Indian Education to rebuild its elementary school campus that serves about 220 students.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall on Friday confirmed approval of $26 million to replace worn-down classrooms at the elementary school serving the Laguna tribal community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

Pueblo of Laguna Governor Virgil Siow said in a statement that the investment would benefit the community and its children for decades to come.

Udall and Sen. Martin Heinrich say the funding will pay for both design work and construction.