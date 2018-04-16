LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ahead of a major international music and arts festival in Lafayette, Louisiana, the letters spelling out the host city’s name are getting a makeover.
KATC-TV reports that the three-dimensional Lafayette letters in the city’s Parc Sans Souci are being painted to reflect the artwork for the 32nd annual Festival International de Louisiane. Local artists Olivia Perillo and Cayla Zeek’s designs reflect the official poster from the festival’s official visual artist, Mollie Wallace.
The park’s letters have been painted orange and blue with an overlay of motifs from the background of Wallace’s poster, including crawfish, keyboards and pineapples.
The letters were erected in 2014 and are often painted over to reflect various events and themes.
___
Information from: KATC-TV, http://katc.com