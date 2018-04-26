BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Police officer who was fired in 2016 has been acquitted of assault charges after the people involved refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

The case against former officer Fabien Laronde involved assault allegations between friends. State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Melba Saunders tells The Baltimore Sun that the judge acquitted Laronde after all involved invoked their right to not incriminate themselves and the charges became impossible to prove.

Laronde was fired in 2016 by then-Police Commissioner Kevin Davis after a long history of misconduct allegations. Laronde has been sued several times for on-duty incidents and was banned from city courthouses in 2015.

