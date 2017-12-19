BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador cast a yes vote for Congress’ tax plan overhaul in Washington D.C. after missing several votes the day before to attend a gubernatorial campaign event in Idaho.

The Republican congressman attended the fundraiser Monday and then flew back east that night to make Tuesday’s vote.

Labrador declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

None of the votes missed Monday were of particular significance for Idaho. However, critics have noticed a slight uptick in missed votes for Labrador since he began running for governor.

Earlier this year, Labrador promised he could run a competitive statewide campaign while fulfilling his congressional duties.

Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist are running against Labrador in the Idaho GOP primary, which will take place in May.

Ahlquist’s campaign criticized Labrador’s decision to attend the fundraiser.