BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says he will fight to defend Idaho’s right to define marriage, cut off federal funding to health clinics that provide abortions and support stronger gun rights if elected governor.

Labrador’s latest campaign promises were unveiled Monday as part of the Republican’s plan to promote traditional families and protect constitutional rights.

Labrador is running against Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist and Lt. Gov. Brad Little in the upcoming May primary election.

Labrador particularly criticized Ahlquist for previously removing language from his campaign website promising to fight to protect Idaho’s right to define marriage

Ahlquist’s updated campaign website still says he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman, but no longer says Ahlquist will fight to uphold that definition.

The U.S. Supreme Court overruled Idaho’s same-sex marriage ban in 2015.