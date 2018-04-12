BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador is continuing to defend his political record against attack ads arguing the Republican lawmaker has accomplished nothing during his time in office.

Labrador announced Thursday that his campaign has released a radio ad in response to a television ad funded by Idaho First PAC. The group supports Labrador’s gubernatorial opponent Tommy Ahlquist.

The Idaho First PAC — whose donors include Ahlquist’s father — is currently running an ad that says Labrador has sponsored “zero bills that have become law.”

In the radio ad, Labrador says President Donald Trump supports his bill to end illegal immigration and end so-called sanctuary cities — a proposal which has not been enacted into law.

Labrador, Ahlquist and Lt. Gov. Brad Little are the top three Republican candidates vying for the open gubernatorial seat in the upcoming May primary election.