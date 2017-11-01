BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has secured two key endorsements from fellow congressional Republicans in his bid to become Idaho’s next governor.

GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas on Wednesday announced he is endorsing Labrador for governor in 2018. Meanwhile a new political action committee dedicated to supporting allies of Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky also announced it would support Labrador in the race for Idaho’s top elected seat.

The PAC, called the Protect Freedom PAC, is starting off with more than $1 million to help support Labrador — although the group expects to expand its support to other Republican candidates across the country during the 2018 midterm elections.

Labrador originally backed Paul in the 2016 presidential election before the Kentucky politician dropped out. Labrador then threw his support behind Cruz, who won Idaho’s presidential primary.