FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the Fairbanks North Star Borough is a shining example of training and workforce development.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the department, in the April edition of Alaska Economic Trends, its monthly publication, cites the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center as a chief example of the job training programs.

The training center provides training in several trades including mining, military, government and oil and gas.

Department of Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas points in the publication to additional area training programs, such as the Fairbanks Construction Academy, a school-to-apprenticeship program; University of Alaska Fairbanks Career and Technical College; Hutchinson Career Center; Helmets to Hardhats; and Women in the Trades.

April’s Economic Trends also detailed the condition of Alaska’s retail industry, which is weathering a two-year recession and the growing influence of online retailers.

