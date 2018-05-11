CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Labor Commissioner has decided to keep the minimum wage at $7.25 for employees with health benefits from their employer and $8.25 for employees without health benefits heading into the new fiscal year.

The Nevada Appeal reported Thursday that the minimum wage in the state has not increased since at least 2013, the first year that the state Labor Commission began posting statistics on its website.

In Nevada, the minimum wage must be recalculated every year based on increases in the federal minimum wage or by the cumulative increase in the cost of living if that’s greater.

The commissioner also decided to keep daily rates for overtime the same since it is dependent on the minimum wage.

The fiscal year begins July 1.

