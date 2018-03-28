WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County Police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of another man in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood.

Police say Brian Rasdall, of Labadie, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and two weapons counts in the Saturday shooting death of 27-year-old Christopher Austin, of St. Clair. Austin’s body was found Sunday on a dead end road near a rental truck he had been seen with the day before.

Rasdall is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting.