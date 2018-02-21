LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting six inmates within six months.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Giancarlo Scotti was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of sexual activity with a detainee.

He’s accused of assaulting female inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility between March and September 2017.

Scotti was arrested in September after authorities said he went into a cell with the two inmates and engaged in sex acts with them.

A third woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in November alleging he forced her to perform oral sex on him at least a month before his arrest.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Wednesday that Scotti remained on paid leave.

Scotti’s attorney, Anthony Falangetti, says his client “did not sexually assault anyone” and will plead not guilty.