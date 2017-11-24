COVINA, Calif. (AP) — A kitten caught in a rusty steel-jawed trap has a pair of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to thank this holiday season after they followed the feline’s anguished cries to a suburban backyard and set it free.
Deputies Jorge Romero and Jose Mora arrived at a Covina home Thanksgiving morning after a woman reported a cat being abused.
They followed the kitten’s wailing to a home where they knocked on the door.
When nobody answered they climbed a fence and found the animal with a badly injured paw caught in the trap.
After releasing the cat they stayed to comfort it until animal control officers arrived.
Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said Friday the trap was placed by a koi pond, apparently to protect fish.
Deputies are investigating whether that’s legal.