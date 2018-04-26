BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has backed a proposal that opens the door to school employees praying with their students during the class day.
The measure by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, would allow teachers and other workers to pray with students during the workday, if parents of every student in attendance submit a signed request and if the prayer is student-initiated.
Senators voted 29-0 Thursday for the bill with no debate. The vote sent the measure to the House for consideration.
Current Louisiana law already allows school employees to attend and participate in student-led prayer events if they occur before or after their work day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
___
Senate Bill 512: www.legis.la.gov