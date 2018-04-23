DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died last November in the La Plata County Jail suffered a bruise that led to a blood clot in his leg.
The Durango Herald reported Monday that authorities have determined 26-year-old Vicente Lucero died of the clot, but they are unsure how he suffered the bruise leading to it.
Lucero was let out of his cell the morning of Nov. 3 and collapsed soon after in a common area. He was being held on suspicion of burglary and assault and was accused of walking naked and threatening to kill people along a road north of Durango.
Lucero was in jail for eight days before he collapsed.
La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith ruled the death natural.
___
Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com