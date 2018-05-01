LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles will pay nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a woman shot and killed by police nearly three years ago.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the City Council voted Tuesday to approve payment to relatives of Norma Guzman.

Two officers shot Guzman in 2015 as she approached them with a knife. Police said she ignored repeated orders to drop the weapon and the officers feared for their lives.

The family’s lawsuit argued that officers knew Guzman didn’t pose a threat.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against the two officers. However, the Police Commission broke ranks with Chief Charlie Beck and faulted one of the officers for his tactics and use of deadly force.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/