The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a motorist struck by gunfire in a car-to-car shooting crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officials say the 19-year-old victim was hospitalized in grave condition following the shooting late Friday in the Panorama City area.

Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black SUV.

No other injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

