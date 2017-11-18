LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a motorist struck by gunfire in a car-to-car shooting crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant.
Officials say the 19-year-old victim was hospitalized in grave condition following the shooting late Friday in the Panorama City area.
Investigators say the suspect drove away in a black SUV.
No other injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.
