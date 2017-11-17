LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two children have been killed as a result of collision involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s patrol car and two other vehicles.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles as deputies were responding to a report of a gunshot victim.
Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Alfonso Lopez says the Sheriff’s Department SUV collided with the other vehicles and then struck five pedestrians on a sidewalk at Whittier Boulevard and Indiana Street.
One child died at the scene and the other at the hospital. The conditions of the other pedestrians are not known.
No identities have been released.