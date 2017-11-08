BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is working to place prescription drug “take-back boxes” in every Louisiana parish, in an effort to fight opioid abuse.

The Advocate reports the latest box was installed Tuesday at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters.

Landry is encouraging residents to do a “fall cleaning” of medicine cabinets and drop any unneeded prescription drugs in the box. He says that could stop someone from finding an opioid in a medicine cabinet that could be abused.

Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam said officers will destroy drugs deposited in that location.

The attorney general is working with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigations to place the boxes around Louisiana.

A full list of the boxes by location is available online .

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com