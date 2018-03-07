LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California foundry has been fined more than $280,000 for workplace safety violations following an accident that resulted in the amputation of an employee’s legs.

Cal/OSHA said Wednesday that the fine results from an incident last August when two workers at Alhambra Foundry were cleaning a 38-foot auger screw conveyer of an industrial air filtration machine.

Officials say the workers didn’t de-energize the machine during the cleaning. At one point another employee 45 feet away turned the machine on to perform a test and the giant screw pulled one man into the conveyer.

City News Service says both the man’s legs had to be amputated in order to free him.

Cal/OSHA Chief Juliann Sum said employers must ensure equipment are locked out before workers perform maintenance.

A message seeking comment from foundry officials wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday.