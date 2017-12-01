BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials say a Kentucky attorney has been charged with wire fraud as part of a scheme to take money from his law clients to cover more than a million dollars in gambling debts.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 71-year-old Danny P. Butler was charged by a federal grand jury on Nov. 15. He appeared in court in Bowling Green on Thursday.

An indictment says Butler operated a legal practice in Greensburg. From 2009 to 2016, prosecutors allege, Butler used personal and business bank accounts he maintained to mingle funds from clients.

Prosecutors say he had racked up $1.6 million in gambling debts that he paid for mostly by the misappropriation of funds from 11 clients.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the federal charges.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com