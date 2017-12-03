KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s parliament has approved a proposed draft law that aims to ends the bans on the country by FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.
Lawmakers passed the bill in a special session Sunday. Minister of Youth and Sports Affair Khaled al-Roudan described the law as “an important step toward lifting the suspension off Kuwaiti sport” in a report carried by the state-run KUNA news agency.
The bill must be approved by Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
In 2015, Kuwait was banned by international sports governing bodies FIFA and the IOC from participating in sporting events after government violations of the Olympic charter and interference in its sports.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
Following the ban, Kuwait filed a lawsuit against the IOC and lawsuits against members of its own Olympic committee.