BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The tribal commission formed to co-manage the Lower Kuskokwim’s fish has laid out an approach to protect the river’s salmon.
KYUK-AM reports that the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, made up of the 33 tribes that live along the river, met Monday for its annual meeting.
Mary Peltola, the commission’s executive director, said there is a consensus among the tribes that they need to rebuild the river’s salmon stocks.
The commission voted down a resolution to allow 8-inch (20-centimeter) mesh gillnets on the river. The larger mesh would catch the larger fish, which carry more eggs.
Commission members want those fish to make it to the spawning grounds.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org