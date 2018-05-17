The company run by Jared Kushner’s family is close to getting a bailout of its troubled flagship tower in Midtown Manhattan by a company tied to Qatar’s government.

Charles Kushner, head of the Kushner Cos., is in advanced talks with Brookfield Properties over a partnership to take control of the 41-story aluminum-clad tower 666 Fifth Ave., in midtown Manhattan, according to two real estate executives who have been briefed on the pending deal. Brookfield is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Canada, one of whose major investors is the Qatar Investment Authority.

Kushner and his son Jared, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of his key advisers, bought the office tower 11 years ago for a record-setting $1.8 billion. But the building today generates only about half its annual mortgage payment, and 30 percent of the 41-story tower is vacant.

In late 2016, Kushner and his son were close to a much different kind of deal with Anbang, a giant Chinese insurance company with ties to the country’s ruling elite, and with a billionaire from Qatar, Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani. That plan involved demolishing the existing building at 666 Fifth and erecting a $7.5 billion luxury supertower.

But the deal collapsed a year ago, amid criticism from legislators over the connection between Jared Kushner’s political role and the family business. Jared Kushner left the family business after Trump’s election and is now a key adviser to the White House.

The deal with Brookfield is likely to raise further concerns about Jared Kushner’s dual role as a White House point person on the Middle East and a continuing stakeholder in the family’s company. Jared Kushner this year lost his top-secret security clearance amid concerns that foreign governments could attempt to gain influence with the White House by doing business with the Kushner Cos.

Although he resigned as chief executive of the company when he joined the White House in January 2017, Jared Kushner retained most of his stake in the firm. He shed some of the assets — including his stake in 666 Fifth Ave. — by selling them to a trust controlled by his mother. His real-estate holdings and other investments are worth as much as $761 million, according to government ethics filings.

The Kushner Cos. and Brookfield both declined to comment, and the White House and the Qatar Investment Authority did not immediately return requests for comment.

Brookfield has extensive ties to Qatar. The Qatar Investment Authority is the second-largest shareholder in Brookfield Properties, ranking only behind Brookfield’s former parent company. And the Qatar fund and Brookfield have teamed up on several real estate deals in the United States and elsewhere in recent years. Brookfield and Qatar also control the Canary Wharf office complex in London.

Brookfield, which will take over leasing and operating 666 Fifth, plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to give the 61-year-old building a major face-lift: stripping off the distinctive aluminum facade, installing floor-to-ceiling windows, renovating the lobby and installing new elevators, according to the executives.