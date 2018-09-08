Nation & World Kurdish media reports at least 9 killed in attack on Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan base in Iraq Originally published September 8, 2018 at 3:42 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BAGHDAD (AP) — Kurdish media reports at least 9 killed in attack on Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan base in Iraq. The Associated Press Next StoryGerman investigators say Chemnitz attack video genuine Previous StoryGermany’s Merkel in Macedonia before referendum on name deal