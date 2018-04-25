KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas Health System is continuing its expansion outside of the Kansas City area by buying a hospital in Great Bend.

The health system announced Wednesday it will buy the Great Bend Regional Hospital and its affiliated clinics. The details of the agreement were not released. It’s expected to be final this summer.

In recent years, KU Health has acquired or partnered with HaysMed in Hays, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, a HaysMed partner in Larned and St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

The Kansas City Star reports the 33-bed Great Bend hospital discharged about 1,400 patients and made about $91 million in revenue in 2016.

It’s the last inpatient hospital in Great Bend, a city of about 16,000 about 252 miles (405.54 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

___

