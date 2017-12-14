SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has endorsed Shantel Krebs to serve as South Dakota’s U.S. representative.

Kobach said Thursday in Sioux Falls that Krebs is a “strong supporter” of President Donald Trump. Kobach says he’s gotten to know Krebs as South Dakota’s secretary of state.

The endorsement by Kobach, who has advised the White House and serves as vice chairman of a presidential commission on election fraud, could offer Krebs a boost among GOP voters. Over 61 percent of South Dakota voters backed Trump in 2016.

Krebs said in an earlier statement that Kobach has played a lead role in shaping national policies on elections and border security. Krebs says she looks forward to achieving those goals in Congress.

Krebs and Dusty Johnson are competing in the Republican primary for the seat.