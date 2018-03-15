MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says a mushrooming diplomatic scandal over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain won’t disrupt Russia’s presidential election.
Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal “doesn’t affect” the campaign for Sunday’s election, which he called Russia’s top priority.
Peskov strongly denied Russian responsibility in the March 4 attack.
The Russian campaign remains lackluster just three days before the vote. Putin is overwhelmingly expected to win another term after 18 years in power, riding in part on his argument that he must stand up to Western aggressors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
Opposition candidate and former TV star Ksenia Sobchak is holding a big rally Thursday, after breaking down in tears at the final televised debate Wednesday night. She was the only candidate to criticize Putin.