MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it is still open to a summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump despite the fact that the U.S. earlier this week ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the country.
The United States, European Union nations and other countries this week expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.
Earlier this month, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation agreed to hold a bilateral meeting.
Asked if the summit was still on the table, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that Russia is “certainly” open to it and that it depends on whether the U.S. still wants a meeting, too.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW