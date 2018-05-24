MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it doubts that Yulia Skripal has issued a statement of her own free will after her recovery from poisoning that Britain blames on Russia.

Skripal, who was poisoned along with her ex-spy father in a nerve agent attack, said Wednesday her recovery has been “slow and painful” and that she doesn’t need assistance offered by the Russian embassy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday the Kremlin doesn’t know whether Skripal made her statement under pressure or independently, where she is or if her rights have been respected by British authorities.

Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the March 4 poisoning and blamed Britain for staging it. Peskov described the Skripals’ poisoning as an “unprecedented international provocation.”