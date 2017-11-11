BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — University of Mary has fired its head football coach after Saturday’s 62-27 loss to Minnesota Duluth.
School officials say Josh Kotelnicki was dismissed Saturday.
The Bismarck Tribune reports Kotelnicki had been head coach the past four seasons, leading the Marauders to a 5-6 record in 2014. But the program had won just one game each of the past three seasons.
In a statement released by the school, Kotelnicki expressed gratitude for his first head coaching opportunity. He declined further comment.
Athletic director Dale Lennon will serve as the interim head coach of the football program. When asked if he’d take the job full time, he said he’s focused on a national search for a new coach.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com