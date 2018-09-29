PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Thousands of people in Kosovo are protesting their president’s willingness to include a possible territory swap with Serbia in the ongoing negotiations to normalize relations between the two countries.
Supporters of Kosovo’s opposition Self-Determination Party held banners and national Albanian flags as they marched through the capital city of Pristina toward Skanderbeg Square.
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has mentioned a “border correction” that would bring southern Serbia’s Albanian-dominated Presevo Valley into Kosovo.
Some Kosovo and Serbian officials have discussed a deal based on where ethnic minorities are concentrated, such as the Presevo Valley and the northern region in Kosovo where many Serbs live.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems WATCH
- ‘A high-tech lynching’: How Kavanaugh took a page from the Thomas playbook
- 4 Key Takeaways From the Kavanaugh Hearing
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- In 1992, Cory Booker admitted to groping a high school classmate and issued a call for sexual respect
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which does not recognize it as a country.
Both countries hope the European Union-facilitated talks will result in a legally binding agreement.