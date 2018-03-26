PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo police say they have sent reinforcements to stop four senior Serb officials from visiting Kosovo’s north.
Serbia’s state Tanjug news agency said that Serbia’s defense minister, the chief Serb negotiator in the EU-mediated talks between Kosovo and Serbia, a senior aide of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and the country’s culture minister were banned from entering Kosovo on Monday.
Serb officials earlier said they would hold the visit despite the decision by Kosovo authorities to prohibit their entry.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize the split and is seeking to maintain influence in Kosovo’s north, where most of the country’s Serb minority is located.
Serb officials must seek official clearance from Kosovo’s authorities before any visit.