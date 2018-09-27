PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has decided to keep a lawmaker in detention for one month after he threatened a prosecutor.
Milaim Zeka, a lawmaker of the governing Social Democratic Initiative Party, was arrested Wednesday after he threatened prosecutor Afrim Shefkiu. A Pristina court on Thursday ruled that he should be kept in detention.
Shefkiu had charged Zeka with fraud, saying he was paid about 350,000 euros ($410,000) for running a scheme that supposedly arranged jobs in Germany for his clients. More than 900 people were allegedly deceived.
On Monday Zeka, a former journalist, told a television show that he could not pardon the prosecutor’s humiliation.
