PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of people in Kosovo have held a gay pride parade for the second straight year in the capital.
Wednesday’s parade went through central Pristina between two main squares followed by music. Participants held rainbow flags and banners like “In the Name of Love. Pride Parade.”
The gay community has asked for more freedom of expression and non-discrimination, calling on society to be more tolerant and accept diversity.
Senior Kosovo officials, diplomats and gay activists from the region joined the march, which was held without any incidents reported but under close police watch.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up VIEW
- Donald Trump's decade-long buying spree defied norms and tapped an unusual source
- Deported parents may lose their kids to adoption VIEW
- Alaska GOP to weigh potential action against Murkowski
- Major climate report describes a strong risk of crisis as early as 2040
Kosovo’s parliament passed an anti-discrimination law in 2004, but there is still widespread anti-gay sentiment in the predominantly Muslim country of 1.8 million people.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.