PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A few hundred people have held the first ever pride parade in the Kosovo capital, Pristina, to promote the rights of the gay community.
Tuesday’s parade, called “In the name of love,” was organized by nine non-governmental organizations to raise awareness and end prejudice in Kosovo society.
With banners in hand and music playing, participants shouted “There is no gender in love” as they walked peacefully between two main squares in Pristina.
Kosovo passed an anti-discrimination law in 2004.
This is the first Pride Parade though the gay community has held small marches over the past three years supported by important political leaders and diplomats.
There is still widespread anti-gay sentiment in the predominantly Muslim country of 1.9 million that declared independence in 2008.