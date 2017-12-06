PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has acquitted a group of nine Albanian men accused of a 2012 terror attack against a border post in southern Serbia.

The court in Pristina, the capital, decided Wednesday to acquit the nine men of the attack, which injured a Serb border guard, saying there was no prove they committed the crime.

The international prosecutors of the European Union rule of law mission, which has been assisting Kosovo’s justice system since its 2008 independence, had said the suspects used automatic weapons in the attack.

The men were sentenced in 2013 they to two to nine years in jail, but following their appeal the Supreme Court noted procedural mistakes in the case.