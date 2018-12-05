SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the two Koreas will jointly verify each other’s works to remove some of their front-line guard posts next week.
In the past weeks, the Koreas each have dismantled or disarmed 11 of their guard posts as part of agreements to reduce tensions that were reached during their leaders’ summit in Pyongyang in September.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry says the two Koreas agreed to conduct one-day verification on the sites of the guard posts next Wednesday.
It says the Koreas will each send 11 inspection teams to each other’s 11 sites.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump odd man out as presidents assemble for Bush funeral
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- Mail delivery, federal agencies, Congress pause on national day of mourning VIEW
- Trump uses eight-vehicle motorcade to travel 250 yards to greet George W. Bush
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Under the September agreements, the Koreas have also taken steps to demilitarize the shared border village, halted live-fire drills along the border and have been removing mines to conduct joint searches for Korean War dead.