SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will hold military talks with North Korea this week to discuss how to ease tensions along their border.

The talks scheduled for Thursday at the border village of Panmunjom will come days before the leaders of the two countries hold their third summit of the year.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the talks will deal with disarming a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom, removing front-line guard posts and conducting joint searches for soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently told vising South Korean officials that he has faith in President Donald Trump and reaffirmed his commitment to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

The White House said Monday that Trump received Kim’s request to schedule a second meeting between the two.