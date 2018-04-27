Nation & World Koreas agree to high-level military talks next month to reduce animosity Originally published April 27, 2018 at 2:01 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press GOYANG, South Korea (AP) — Koreas agree to high-level military talks next month to reduce animosity. The Associated Press Next StorySouth Korean president will travel to North Korea in autumn, vows with North Korean leader that there will be no war Previous StoryElectric work at Copshaholm turns up historical finds