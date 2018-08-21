SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of elderly Koreans are tearfully saying their final goodbyes at the end of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
About 200 South Koreans and their family members will return to the South on Wednesday after a last meeting with their North Korean relatives at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort.
Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from Friday to Sunday.
The latest reunions come after a three-year hiatus during which North Korea conducted three nuclear tests and multiple missile launches demonstrating a potential capability to strike the U.S. mainland.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shifted toward diplomacy in 2018 and has met South Korean Moon Jae-in twice and also held a summit with President Donald Trump.