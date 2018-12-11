INSIDE THE DEMILITARIZED ZONE (AP) — Dozens of South Korean soldiers are visiting the site of front-line North Korean guard posts to verify their removal as part of measures to reduce tensions.

The two Koreas each dismantled or disarmed 11 of their guard posts inside their 248-kilometer (155-mile) -long border. They later agreed to exchange inspection teams to verify each other’s works.

A small group of journalists was allowed to enter the border to watch one of the South Korean teams departing to the site of a North Korean guard post on Wednesday morning.

Seven helmeted South Korean soldiers wearing backpacks were met by North Korean troops at the borderline where a signboard marking the military demarcation line stands.

North Korean soldiers are due to conduct similar verification on the South Korean side later Wednesday.