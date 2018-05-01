KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Kona Historical Society says the young donkey that lived on the Kona Coffee Living History Farm has been killed by an apparent stray bullet fired from a nearby property.

Dance Aoki, interim development director of the society, said the donkey named Mele was killed Saturday afternoon. Aoki said the bullet struck the donkey in the torso. She died before staff found her and realized what had occurred.

The society reported the incident to police. Major Robert Wagner said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday but that officers had already gathered many of the facts behind the incident.

Wagner said a “party” was shooting at wild chickens on their property when one of the bullets hit the donkey. He said police are forming a case of reckless endangering.