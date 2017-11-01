ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An Oregon-based producer of kombucha, an increasingly popular fermented tea, is investing $10 million to establish a brewing operation in Roanoke.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced the plans for Humm Kombucha’s new location Tuesday, saying in a statement that it will create approximately 50 new jobs.

Kombucha is a carbonated black or green tea that contains fermented bacteria and yeast. The governor’s statement says kombucha is one of the fastest-growing segments of the beverage market.

The Roanoke Times reports construction will begin soon the 100,000-square-foot facility and the company expects to be in operation in 2019.

McAuliffe credited Humm’s neighbor in Oregon, Deschutes Brewing, with leading the company to Roanoke. Deschutes has a tasting room in downtown and is planning to build a new brewery there.

